Don’t charge money for installing ‘saroops’ on demand: Akal Takht to SGPC

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to not charge any money for installing ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib on demand and not print the same without requirement.

This comes after an inquiry panel looking into the issue of the missing saroops from the gurdwara body’s publishing house at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib, Amritsar, found that employees used to give the ‘birs’ illegally to people and pocketed the money.

“We made some suggestions to SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal to prevent misappropriation in future. One suggestion was that the saroops should be printed as per requirement. The SGPC should first receive application and then send a team for verification to the place where the saroop is to be installed. The saroop should be printed accordingly,” Giani Harpreet Singh said on Friday.

On the demand for the saroops in the foreign countries, he said, “Either these saroops should be sent from here with proper ‘maryada’ or they be printed by the Sikh bodies in the respective countries in collaboration with the SGPC.”

“I have asked the SGPC to punish the guilty on the basis of the report of the inquiry panel,” said he when asked to comment on U-turn made by the SGPC on filing criminal cases against the employees indicted in the report.

In the wake of the 400th birth anniversary of ninth Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadar next year, the jathedar said he had asked the SGPC to re-print its all the publications which are out of print for several years. “These publications include valuable books and tracts that should be read by the Sikh youth. For example, a kind of white paper was published by it on Sikh the genocide of November 1984, but it is not available now,” he added.

Presently, the SGPC charges Rs 2,100 per saroop (large and medium size), said an office-bearer of the gurdwara body. “The amount is not charged as price of the holy saroop, but as offering. Otherwise, the cost of printing of a saroop is much higher than this,” he added.



MISSING SAROOPS: SIKH BODIES BARRED

FROM GATHERING AT GOLDEN TEMPLE

A day after the Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee, Punjab, and other Sikh bodies announced to meet at the Golden Temple on September 14 to chalk out the strategy to get justice in case of the missing Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroops’, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday debarred them from holding any gathering in the shrine complex.

In a press release, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said since Manji Sahib Diwan Hall on the premises of the Golden Temple is a sacred place, any kind of demonstration cannot be allowed there.

“Instead of playing politics on the issue of the holy saroops, activists of the Satkar Committee should tell first about the whereabouts of the saroops taken away by them from different places on the pretext of violation of maryada. The sangat wants detail about where these saroops and the items needed for the parkash (installation of saroops) are,” he said.

He appealed to Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to get clarification from the committee in this regard.