Don’t hike fare, terminate bus service contract instead: Mamta Ashu

With the contractor of the city bus service failing to clear the pending dues and operating on the prescribed routes, the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and councillor Mamta Ashu have directed the civic body officials to follow up the case in court and terminate the contract with the company.

Sabharwal and Ashu conducted a meeting with concerned officials of the Ludhiana city bus service limited on Tuesday and slammed the authorities for seeking advice from the state transport department for increasing the fare of the city bus as demanded by the company.

Mamta Ashu said, “The civic body had served a termination notice to the contractor last year as he failed to clear the dues running in crores. The contractor moved the court and a stay was ordered in the case. While the case is sub-judice, the MC officials rather than following up the case properly so that the contract could be terminated, are seeking advice from the transport department for increasing the fare as demanded by the contractor.”

“Strict directions have been issued that nothing should be done to increase the fare and the court case should be followed properly to terminate the contract with the company. The buses are not being run on prescribed routes and are gathering dust at the depot. The contractor is also not clearing the dues then how can the MC increase the fare?,” questioned Ashu.

The contractor has been demanding a revision in the fare for a long time and the matter was also put in front of the court during the ongoing case.

Presently, the city bus service is being run only on the Clock-tower to Sahnewal route.