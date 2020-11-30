Sections
Don’t ignore the voices of farmers: Himachal Congress chief Rathore to Centre

He criticised the Modi government and said, “BJP’s attitude towards farmers’ protest against the new agricultural laws is not justified.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 21:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Kuldeep Singh Rathore (HT File)

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Singh Rathore accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-central government of provoking farmers of the country. He said the central government should hold an interaction with the farmers without any conditions instead of ignoring them as their ongoing movement can cause huge constriction on food grain supply in the country.

He criticised the Modi government and said, “BJP’s attitude towards farmers’ protest against the new agricultural laws is not justified. Under these new laws, the government has upset the market system and benefited the capitalists by putting welfare of farmers at stake.”

He said that on one side, people are suffering due to Covid-19 pandemic and on the other hand, farmers are suffering due to policies of the central government.

“The Centre has pushed the country into a major crisis by imposing anti-farmer laws,” he added.



Meanwhile, he expressed concerns over the rising covid cases in Himachal, “Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur keeps patting his own back and making big statements at the time of nationwide lockdown as Himachal did not have a single case of coronavirus.”

“When Congress kept asking him to keep strict vigil on the state borders and conduct Covid-19 tests efficiently, he was talking of making Himachal a quarantine destination. And now, because of his ignorance, Himachal has emerged as one of the worst hit state in country,” he said.

HPCC also distributed Covid-care equipment at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital, Ner Chowk, Mandi.

