Don’t shift Covid-19 patients from Sirmaur, Solan to DDU, Shimla: HC to HP govt

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Tuesday directed the state government not to shift Covid-19 patients from Sirmaur and Solan districts to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital, Shimla, unless the hospitals in these districts run out of capacity to attend virus infected patients.

A division bench comprising chief justice L Narayana Swamy and justice Anoop Chitkara passed these orders on a petition filed by Inderjit Singh, challenging the July 16 order of the state government designating DDU Zonal Hospital, Shimla, as the Dedicated Covid Care Hospital for Solan and Sirmaur in addition to Shimla and Kinnaur districts.

The petitioner has alleged that in a meeting held on May 15, overall analysis of equipments and staff was done and it itself reflected the shortcomings of the hospital to be fully equipped and handle the situation as per the guidelines of Union ministry of health and family welfare.

As per the petition, the analysis reflected that the ICU itself needs basic infrastructure. There is gap of 11 anaesthetists/medical specialists, 62 staff nurses and four radiographers. Besides, one remote control monitoring system is needed to be installed to decrease exposure of staff. 12 pulse oxymeter, one defribrillator, electric suction machines— one for ICU and four for the Covid ward, oxygen manifold, 10 oxygen regulator, one video laryngoscope, 12 syringe infusion pumps, scrub station, portable X-ray and alpha bed mattresses are also required.

The petitioner prayed that in such a situation when the DDU is not fully equipped, it would be detrimental to public interest to transfer the patients from Solan and Sirmaur.

During the course of hearing, on August 7, it was pointed out by the director health services that there are twenty four ventilators and given the infrastructure, one anesthetist can cater to six ventilators only. However, on Tuesday, it was stated that there are now two anesthetists working to cater to the ventilators.

The high court observed that even if two anesthetists are available, 12 ventilators still don’t have anesthetists. Hence, when the infrastructure at DDU itself is incomplete, it does not permit the state to order shifting of patients from Sirmaur and Solan, unless those hospitals have run out of infrastructure.

The next hearing in the case is on August 17.