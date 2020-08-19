Don’t shift patients from Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur to DDU Hospital: HC to Himachal govt

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Wednesday directed the state government to continue with its August 8 decision not to shifting Covid-19 patients from Sirmaur and Solan districts to Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital (DDU), Shimla, unless run out of the capacity.

The court was hearing a petition challenging the designation of DDU Hospital as a dedicated Covid care hospital for Solan and Sirmaur in addition to Shimla and Kinnaur districts.

However, the HC gave liberty to the state to decide the shifting of patients on the basis of severity.

A division bench comprising chief justice L Narayana Swamy and justice Anoop Chitkara passed these orders on a petition filed by one Inderjit Singh, who has alleged that DDU Hospital is itself lacking in basic infrastructure and is not fully equipped to handle the situation as per the guidelines of Union health ministry, so it would be detrimental to public interest to transfer the patients all the way from Solan and Sirmaur to DDU in Shimla.

The court observed that when the infrastructure at DDU Hospital is incomplete, it does not lie with the state to order shifting of patients from Sirmaur and Solan, unless those hospitals have run out of capacity.

The matter has been posted for hearing on September 1.

STATE TOLD TO FURNISH PANEL DETAILS

The high court has also directed the Himachal government to furnish the particulars of committee members stated to be empanelled by the state for monitoring government and other hospitals dedicated to Covid-19.

The same division bench passed these orders on a petition filed by Nareshwar Singh Chandel, who has alleged that though the state government is taking preventive measures for containment of Covid-19 pandemic, the same were not sufficient considering the wildfire-like spread of infection. He has suggested various measures to handle the situation. The court has posted the matter for September 1.