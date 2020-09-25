Sections
Don’t take Covid lightly, be responsible, says Ajit Pawar

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE Deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Friday cautioned people about taking the pandemic lightly and requested every resident to be responsible and use masks while stepping out of the house and follow all safety precautions amid the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Pawar took a review meeting about the Covid-19 situation in the city at Council Hall.

Pawar said, “Even as the virus cases are on a rise in the city and Pune district, many people are taking it lightly. The government and administration are making all efforts to increase the health care facility and it is observed that people are not following safety norms.”

“It is my sincere request to all to take responsibility for themselves and their family. We are executing the programme ‘My family, My responsibility’ under which government machinery plans to cover each home in the state. Residents should co-operate with the government agencies and provide proper information,” he said.



”This initiative will help in early detection of the virus and provide necessary medical aid,” he said.

Pawar said that though there are fewer complaints now about patients being overcharged at private hospitals, district administration must keep a check on private hospitals charging patients.

“The administration must ensure that there is no black market of medicines in the city,” he said.

Pawar also instructed the administration to guide people who have been cured of the virus to take necessary measures to stay safe.

