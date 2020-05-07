Door-to-door survey in Panchkula for Covid-19-related help, beneficiary schemes

Sections
The survey by 411 teams has covered 60,935 people in the district

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Panchkula administration is carrying out a survey in the district to prepare family identity cards for which around 411 teams have been deployed. Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said the teams, with three members each, are carrying out door-to-door survey work.

“So far, around 60,935 families of the district have been surveyed for ID cards. Work is still underway and will soon be completed,” the DC said. He said Anganwadi workers, Asha workers and teachers have been deployed in these teams, which are going house-to-house collecting information that will be used for Covid-19 related help, Ahuja said.

“On the basis of figures obtained in the survey, new public welfare schemes will be implemented and other benefits will also be made available,” he added. Officials said teams are collecting data using cellphones and digital tablets.

In an appeal to the residents, the DC has urged them to give correct information in the survey, and to assist employees engaged in the process.



