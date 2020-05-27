Double whammy for traders as Ludhiana smart city projects get delayed

The coronavirus lockdown has given a two-fold blow to the shopkeepers of Sarabha Nagar main market and Malhar Road.

Apart from hitting their business, the lockdown has also delayed the ongoing smart city projects in the respective areas. The contractor concerned has dug up the areas at different points resulting in traffic and parking woes.

The projects, including Sarabha Nagar market retrofitting project and the development of Malhar Road into a smart road worth over Rs 38 crore, had been inaugurated in March last year and the civil works commenced in July. The projects were to be completed by May 24, but the works came to halt after the imposition of curfew in the state on March 23.

The construction work was restarted after getting permission from the district administration in the last week of April, but not in its full capacity due to the restrictions imposed by the administration.

SMART CITY BODY MAY GIVE EXTENSION

While the Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) authorities are contemplating to grant an extension of two months for completion of the projects, the construction company officials claimed that it might take over six months to complete the work as it has been hit due to the lockdown and labour is also moving back to their home states. “ So far, around 60% work has been completed,” they said.

Sarabha Nagar main market traders’ association chairman Wangjenn Chiu said, “It is obvious that the project will miss the deadline due to the lockdown, but the authorities should expedite the work as the construction has now commenced. The project should be completed before monsoon hits, otherwise, it will again come to halt.”

Shopkeepers of Malhar Road also demanded that the project for developing the road into a smart road should be completed at the earliest as it will increase the footfall in the market which is good for business.

Malhar Road traders’ association president Paramjit Singh said, “The business is at an all-time low with only a few customers visiting the shops on daily basis due to the lockdown restrictions and rising mercury. Last year also, many cars and two-wheelers got stuck in the dug up area as sand poured over the area settled down during rainfall resulting into potholes.”

LSCL chief executive officer Sanyam Agarwal said the contractors are facing trouble in taking up the projects amid the lockdown “as material was also not readily available.” “Two-month extension will be given to the contractor and they will be asked to complete the works at the earliest,” he said.

The smart road project being taken up on Malhar Road includes establishment of a storm water sewer, cycle tracks, 24/7 water supply, underground wiring, beautification and plantation drives. Parking area will also be developed under the project. Sarabha Nagar market retrofitting project comprises electrical wiring, fire safety, beautification and development of parking area.