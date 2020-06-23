Doubling rate in Thane is now 24 days

Sections
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 01:25 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

With the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) making special efforts to lower the number of positive cases in hotspots like Lokmanya Nagar and Wagle Estate areas, the doubling rate has increased from 10 days to 24 days over the past fortnight. On Monday, 147 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Thane, taking total cases to 6,443 and death toll to 213.

TMC has set up a task force to keep a tab on the number of positive cases. “Our priority is to decrease the fatality rate and increase the discharge rate in Covid hospitals. Till now we have managed a recovery rate of 52% and are striving to reach 60% soon. Various measures have been put in place, and we are also adopting the success formulas from other areas outside of our jurisdiction. We have formed area-wise teams which have a thermal scanner and pulse oximeter each,” said Vijay Singhal, TMC commissioner.

Through continuous efforts, the numbers of positive cases in hotspots of Wagle Estate, Lokmanya Nagar and Savarkar Nagar have decreased considerably. A special team conducted door-to-door surveys and medical camps in these areas to ensure all residents are tested. This was similar to the Dharavi model of reducing the number of cases.

Dr Dinkar Desai, president of Indian Medical Association’s Thane chapter, said, “Our main focus is on tracing and tracking. We have adopted various methods for the same. As soon as we get a positive patient, we ensure to trace a minimum of 12 contacts and quarantine them at the earliest. If any of them develop symptoms, we get them tested too.”



“Moreover, in containment zones there is a team that is involved in active tracing. Equipped with thermal scanners and pulse oximeters, they visit these areas and conduct testing drives. The fever clinics set up in these areas are also keenly observed. Those who are unwell are either asked to remain in quarantine or get tested,” added Desai.

