Dr Adarshpal Kaur takes charge as Mohali’s new civil surgeon

Dr Adarshpal Kaur on Friday assumed charge as the new civil surgeon of Mohali district.

Dr Kaur was earlier serving as a senior medical officer at ESI Hospital, Mohali, and had recently been promoted as deputy director. She has rendered services to the health department in different capacities at different times.

Dr Kaur said that improving the functioning of government health institutions in the district was one of her top priorities.

The former civil surgeon of Mohali, Dr Manjit Singh, has been appointed as director, health and family welfare department, Punjab.

Meanwhile in Ludhiana, Dr Sarjivan Kakkar took charge as the civil surgeon. He replaced Dr Rajesh Bagga, who attained superannuation on December 31. Dr Kakkar, who is an eye surgeon, was earlier posted as the civil surgeon of Barnala.