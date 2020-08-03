Sections
Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, cancels entrance exam for UG courses

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A university notification says that candidates are required to prepare a single pdf file, containing the scanned counselling form along with documents sought in the prospectus. (HT Photo)

Shimla: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in Solan district has cancelled entrance exams for admission to its undergraduate courses and will now be admitting candidates on the basis of the Class 12 merit.

Merit will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the Class 12 board exam in English, physics, chemistry and biology/math plus weightage of participation in sports/National Cadet Corps (NCC)/National Service Scheme (NSS)/ scouting and co-curricular activities.

A university notification says that candidates are required to prepare a single pdf file, containing the scanned counselling form along with documents sought in the prospectus. In case a candidate wishes to be considered for both self-financing and normal seats, then they need to fill and submit two counselling proformas.

For normal seats, a scanned pdf file must be sent to uhf.ugnormal20@gmail.com by 11.59pm on August 18 and for self-financing seats, the scanned pdf file must be sent to uhf.ugselffin20@gmail.com by 11.59pm on August 20.



Counselling proformas for normal and self-financing seats will be uploaded on August 3 and 5, respectively.

Candidates can download the proforma from university’s official website: www.yspuniversity.ac.in.

The candidates are advised to check the university’s offiical website daily and follow guidelines being issued from time to time.

