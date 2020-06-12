Sections
Home / Cities / Dragged on car bonnet, Panipat cop succumbs to injuries, driver arrested

Dragged on car bonnet, Panipat cop succumbs to injuries, driver arrested

The incident had taken place last Wednesday near 8 Marla Chowk of Model Town, Panipat.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 06:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Instead of stopping, the accused turned the car towards Model Town and hit the SPO in the process, dragging him for around 200 metres until he fell off and sustained critical injuries. (HT PHOTO)

A Kalkha village resident was arrested on Wednesday after a special police officer (SPO), who had been dragged on his car bonnet for almost 200 metres, succumbed to his injuries on the intervening night Monday and Tuesday.

The incident had taken place last Wednesday near 8 Marla Chowk of Model Town, Panipat, when the SPO was trying to stop the car being driven by the accused, Sawan Kumar. Instead of stopping, the accused turned the car towards Model Town and hit the SPO, dragging him for around 200 metres until he fell off and sustained critical injuries.

The car driver then hit an e-rickshaw driver, who also suffered critical injuries.

Panipat DSP (headquarters) Satish Vats said SPO Singh had been admitted to a private hospital in Panipat, where he succumbed during treatment.



The car driver has been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

GANG OF ATM ROBBERS BUSTED

The DSP said that Sawan’s arrest helped the police to bust a gang of ATM robbers. He said that Sawan was heading the gang and on the basis of information given by him, police arrested four other members of the gang. They were identified as Sunil alias Sunny, Sarwar of Jagsi village of Sonepat, Mohit alias Pindi, a resident of Badwasani of Sonepat district and Rahul of Ranvar of Karnal district.

The DSP said the accused have admitted their involvement in 14 ATM robberies in Panipat, Sonepat, Karnal and Jind districts for the past seven months. He said that the police were investigating their criminal records.

