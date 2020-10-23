Draw to issue temporary licences for crackers’ sale on November 5

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said that a draw of lots will be held on November 5 to award temporary licences to traders for the sale of crackers.

To maintain transparency, the draw would be conducted in the presence of a committee constituted for the same at 2.30pm at the district administrative complex in Sector 76 and the entire process will be videotaped.

Giving an update about the change of date of application, the DC informed that applications for the same will be accepted from October 28 to October 30 before 5pm at any of the Sewa Kendras of the district.

The applicants have to download the form from the state government website www.punjab.gov.in along with their identity proof and a copy of the self declaration.

Dayalan also informed that on Diwali (November 14), the use of firecrackers would be permitted from 8 pm to 10 pm and on Gurpurab (November 30) from 4am to 5pm and from 9pm to 10pm, within the prescribed sound limit.

The sale of firecrackers for Diwali shall be done from 10am to 7.30pm on November 12, 13, and 14, and for Gurpurab, it shall be done from 10am to 7:30pm on November 29 and 30.

No person shall store crackers illegally and sell them without a licence, reiterated Dayalan.

He added that no resident shall sell or use Chinese firecrackers.

For more information regarding designated places and conditions for the sale of firecrackers, interested citizens can visit the website of the DC office: www.sasnagar.nic.in.