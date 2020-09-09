Drinking in public places: Gurugram police forms teams to check menace

Gurugram: Acting on complaints against open drinking in the city, the police on Wednesday formed special teams that will conduct raids to crackdown on people drinking in public spaces. The police said that anyone who is found consuming alcohol in public will be arrested on the spot.

The police said they have received over 200 complaints against people drinking in the open from different areas in the city in the last one month. Many residents and market associations of different sectors have complained to excise officials and the police against the menace in markets at different areas that include sectors 56, 30 and 14, Golf Course Road, and Golf Course Extension Road.

The menace has become more rampant since the lockdown norms were eased, the police said, adding that the areas have been identified and they plan to start raids from Wednesday night.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, Gurugram, said that eatery shops in HUDA sector markets now receive high footfalls during the evening. The liquor shops have also opened but the ahataas (drinking places along with liquor vends) are still shut, due to which people buy liquor and either consume it in their cars or near the roadside food carts, he said.

“We have already booked around 200 people under the Excise Act in the last one-and-a-half months, but people are still violating the rules leaving other visitors in distress,” Rao said.

The police commissioner said they have formed three teams from each police station to visit markets in plain clothes to check the situation and to take prompt action against the violators. “Those found drinking will be arrested on the spot and will have to spend a night in police lock-up. We will share the offenders’ pictures on social media if found creating any nuisance in public places,” he said.

The liquor shops reopened in the city on May 6, after the state government announced a series of relaxations in the wake of the Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued by the Centre. The drinking places (ahataas) near liquor vends, however, are still shut across the state.

The Haryana excise and taxation department on August 27 had allowed restaurants and hotels to serve liquor at tables along with food, though bars continue to remain closed. In an order issued by the department, restaurant and hotel owners have been asked to get their liquor licences renewed for the current financial year.

The police said they have directed the shopkeepers and cart owners not to allow people to drink in open near their outlets, but some shop owners are encouraging open drinking and also serving them.

Sumeet Bhatnagar, a shopkeeper at Sector 56 HUDA market, said that the market association has complained to the police against the drinking menace that has become rampant in the last one month. “The families visiting the market do not feel comfortable crossing the stretch due to the open drinking here. This is a major security concern for most of the residents and shopkeepers,” he said.

Ashmi Saini, a dentist who runs a clinic in Sector 56 market, said that families have stopped visiting the market after sunset as there are usually some inebriated men who create a nuisance. “These men order for snacks and sit in the open on the stools provided by the cart owners who serve them food, and soda, water and glasses to consume liquor,” she said.

Residents said that drinking outside shops and in cars creates a sense of insecurity while visiting residential markets, particularly when they are out with their families.

In Sector 14, residents alleged that the crowd after 8 pm in the market consists of mostly men who park their cars and drink inside. “The waiters are familiar with them and quickly take their orders and serve them food. Such people also play loud musing in their cars and they are many times seen scuffling with each other after several drinks down,” said Yajuvender Kadiyan, a former captain of Indian Army.

The residents alleged that those indulging in such practices take to residential areas as these are safer and the police do not check all the parked vehicles. “Besides consuming alcohol, some men are often seen getting into fights over the bets. They often abuse each other and create a nuisance, making it difficult to even cross that stretch. They mostly sit outside the shops and have no fear of police patrolling,” said Kavita Yadav, a resident of Sector 23.

The residents alleged that they have complained to the police in person and also informed them on the police helpline, but no action has been taken. However, the police said they are taking action against these illegal activities which have reduced.