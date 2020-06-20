Sections
Home / Cities / Driver held for carrying 100 migrants on bus, in violation of distancing norms

Driver held for carrying 100 migrants on bus, in violation of distancing norms

New Delhi: In a violation of social distancing norms, more than 100 migrant workers who wanted to return home to Bihar were found travelling in a private bus that had a maximum...

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: In a violation of social distancing norms, more than 100 migrant workers who wanted to return home to Bihar were found travelling in a private bus that had a maximum capacity of 59 passengers, police said after the vehicle was found in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area. The driver of the bus was arrested, and his vehicle seized.

The passengers were all labour workers employed in Narela Industrial Area who were headed for their villages in , Bihar’s Darbhanga.

A Delhi government official, on whose complaint the FIR was registered, said in his police statement that there were no arrangements for social distancing aboard the bus.

“There was no arrangement for sanitiser inside or outside the bus. Most were not wearing masks,” said the complaint, adding that the bus violated guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Delhi government.



The authorities had received a tip-off about the private bus leaving from Narela. The officials intercepted the bus around 4.45pm on Thursday.

“The passengers were asked to their return to their homes in Delhi and then go their home towns by trains arranged by the government,” said Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north district).

The driver told the police that he was paid an advance of ₹90,000 to ferry the migrants to Bihar.

“We have registered a case under sections pertaining to disobedience of an order by a government servant and of negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases,” Sharma said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anushka Sharma joins Ministry of AYUSH in promoting practice of Yoga
Jun 20, 2020 21:11 IST
Corona battle: IVRI in the forefront, testing both human and animal samples
Jun 20, 2020 21:08 IST
Pompeo blames China for border clashes with India, calls it ‘rogue actor’
Jun 20, 2020 21:09 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala past 3,000-mark with highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases and all the latest news
Jun 20, 2020 21:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.