Driver held for carrying 100 migrants on bus, in violation of distancing norms

New Delhi: In a violation of social distancing norms, more than 100 migrant workers who wanted to return home to Bihar were found travelling in a private bus that had a maximum capacity of 59 passengers, police said after the vehicle was found in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area. The driver of the bus was arrested, and his vehicle seized.

The passengers were all labour workers employed in Narela Industrial Area who were headed for their villages in , Bihar’s Darbhanga.

A Delhi government official, on whose complaint the FIR was registered, said in his police statement that there were no arrangements for social distancing aboard the bus.

“There was no arrangement for sanitiser inside or outside the bus. Most were not wearing masks,” said the complaint, adding that the bus violated guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Delhi government.

The authorities had received a tip-off about the private bus leaving from Narela. The officials intercepted the bus around 4.45pm on Thursday.

“The passengers were asked to their return to their homes in Delhi and then go their home towns by trains arranged by the government,” said Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north district).

The driver told the police that he was paid an advance of ₹90,000 to ferry the migrants to Bihar.

“We have registered a case under sections pertaining to disobedience of an order by a government servant and of negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases,” Sharma said.