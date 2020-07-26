Sections
Driver killed after container falls off bridge

Driver killed after container falls off bridge

A 25-year-old container driver, transporting medicines, was killed in a freak accident on Saturday at 2.45am. The container which was transporting medicines was going towards...

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:24 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

A 25-year-old container driver, transporting medicines, was killed in a freak accident on Saturday at 2.45am. The container which was transporting medicines was going towards Nashik. The driver, while taking a turn on the Majiwada bridge, on Ghodbunder road, he lost control of the vehicle and it fell of the bridge. The driver died on the spot.

Santosh Kadam, chief officer of regional disaster management cell, said, “The driver identified as J Azad, was driving towards Nashik when the container hit the side walls of the flyover and it fell. We have removed the container from the road in the morning to make way for traffic.” The police have registered a case against the driver.

