Driving test to start from June 1 in Punjab

Driving test to start from June 1 in Punjab

Online booking will be mandatory for a driving test now and the powers of officials to take a test as per their discretion has been withdrawn

Updated: May 28, 2020 16:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

No late fee will be charged for renewal of all documents issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, including driving licences that expired from February 2020 onwards. (HT FILE PHOTO )

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government has launched an online system for the facilitation of citizens to pre-book time and date for giving the driving test to obtain a regular licence.

Announcing this, state transport commissioner Dr Amarpal Singh said online booking will be mandatory for a driving test now and the powers of officials to take a test as per their discretion has been withdrawn. Any applicant missing the appointment will have to apply for a fresh slot and jumping the queue or adjusting a person without booking will not be possible, he said in a press note here on Thursday.

The STC said another feature which has been enabled is that the result of the test and processing of the licence will have to be initiated the same day. “The slots which will be available at each track have been limited to 40 to ensure social distancing in light of coronavirus,” he said, adding that the earlier procedure will continue for learner licence.

He said no late fee will be charged for renewal of all documents issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, including driving licences that expired from February 2020 onwards.



