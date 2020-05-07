Drone camera spots 10 persons out strolling; all booked

A drone camera spotted ten persons strolling in two groups in Greater Noida. Based on the aerial images, the police booked all of them for violating the lockdown.

Dinesh Kumar Singh, a sub-inspector at Dankaur police station, said that police teams are enforcing the lockdown in the area. “The police teams physically patrol the roads and make use of aerial surveillance via drone cameras. Singh said that on Wednesday, a police team was flying a drone camera near Jhajahar road in Dankaur. “The camera spotted a group of five persons roaming about. The police team drove to the spot and found them sitting together. We questioned them but they did not give satisfactorily answer why they were outdoors in a group during the lockdown,” he said.

The five suspects were identified as Dalchand, Kartar Bhati, Ravindra, Bharat and Vikram, all residents of Salarpur village in Dankaur. The police registered a case against them under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the second case, the drone camera spotted five other persons—Vikas, Dinesh, Raju, Fakhruddin and Bhoora—residents of Junaidpur village, roaming about. Vikas and Dinesh were riding a motorcycle while the other three were on foot.

Rajneesh Tiwari, station house officer, Dankaur police station, said that police teams are trying to ensure complete enforcement in the area. “The police patrol areas and advise people to stay home. But there are still some people who walk about without a valid reason. We fly drone camera at the crossings, markets, outside academic institutions, etc., spot suspicious persons and register FIR against them,” he said. Once these suspects are held, they apologise and promise not to venture out again, he added.

Tiwari said that all the 10 persons were released after a warning there would be stricter action if the violation is repeated. “Section 188 of the IPC does not require the immediate arrest of the suspects. We will inform the district and sessions court, Surajpur. The court will then summon them to join the proceedings,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police had registered 20 FIRs and arrested 14 persons. The police also checked 754 vehicles and issued fines to 223 vehicles and seized six of them.