Drug addict held for stealing jewellery from kin's house

Drug addict held for stealing jewellery from kin’s house

His accomplice is on the run

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Koom Kalan police have arrested a man for stealing gold jewellery from a relative’s house in Chaunta village here on Tuesday.

In his complaint to police, Jang Singh, 27, said that his cousin Krishan Singh, 33, of the same village would visit his house on a daily basis to look after his father Dilabar Singh who is bedridden.

As Jang would go to work, Krishan would look after his father.

“On September 5, Krishan did not come to my house. He is unemployed and a drug addict. On suspicion, when I checked my house, I found gold jewellery worth Rs 70,000 to be missing from the trunk kept in the house,” said Jang.



ASI Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Krishan is a drug addict. “He came in touch with Kulwant Singh of the same village, who is a drug peddler,” the ASI said. The police, after receiving a complaint, lodged an FIR and arrested Krishan who confessed to having committed the theft on Kulwant’s advice in order to buy drugs from him. The police have booked Kulwant who is on the run.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered.

