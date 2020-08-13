Sections
Home / Cities / Drug peddlers’ gang busted in Amritsar, 5 held with ₹22 lakh

Drug peddlers' gang busted in Amritsar, 5 held with ₹22 lakh

The mastermind of the gang, according to police, Dharminder Singh of Patti in Tarn Taran district, is absconding

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 01:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Police on Wednesday busted a gang involved in supplying narcotics from Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) in Punjab with the arrest of five of its members and recovery of ₹22 lakh from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sawinderpal Singh of Naushehra Dhala village in Tarn Taran district, Jagdeep Singh of Sultanwind village, Karamjit Singh of Loharka Kalan village, Paramjit Singh of Chahowali village and Rajwinder Singh of Nawan Pind in Amritsar district. The mastermind of the gang, according to police, Dharminder Singh of Patti in Tarn Taran district, is absconding.

The police also impounded a truck (PB-02-DZ-7813), a Maruti WagonR car (PB-01-B-5087) and a Tata Indigo car (PB-02-AT-0066) used by the accused in drugs smuggling.

Police said the accused had been smuggling heroin, smack and opium from J&K to Punjab under the guise of supplying vegetables.



“Following a tip-off, a checkpoint was set up at the Verka bypass on Tuesday night and the accused were arrested while they were on their way to Jammu in a truck,” said sub-inspector Nishan Singh, in-charge of the Verka police station.

“When searched, ₹22.5 lakh was recovered from the truck. During interrogation, the accused said they were on their way to J&K to purchase narcotics,” he said.”

A case under Sections 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property) of the Indian penal code (IPC), 27-A, 28, 29 of the NDPS Act, and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered.

