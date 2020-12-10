Drug smuggling case: STF brings former Ludhiana village sarpanch, aides on production warrant

The special task force (STF) brought Gurdeep Singh Rano, the former sarpanch of Rano village in the Payal area, and his accomplices on production warrant from jail for interrogation in a case of drug peddling.

The STF recently came to know that the accused, who they had arrested in November, had purchased 18kg of heroin from smugglers in October, while only 5.4kg was recovered from their possession at the time of the arrest.

The STF had approached the court seeking a production warrant of the accused in a case of drug peddling lodged on October 29 at STF police station, SAS Nagar. The court on Thursday sent the accused including Rano, Ravej Singh, and Randeep Singh, for four days of STF custody for questioning regarding where they had disposed of the rest of the contraband.

According to inspector Harbans Singh, the STF had arrested Manjit Singh Manna of New Bhagwan Nagar of Jodhewal on November 1 and had recovered 18 kg heroin and 6 kg ice drug from his possession.

Following the information provided by the accused, the STF had arrested Vishal alias Vishu, 20, of Dogra Mohalla of Batala of Gurdaspur and Angrej Singh, 40, of Nanak Nagri of Batala on November 3 and had recovered 10 kg heroin from their possession.

Later on November 7, the STF had recovered another 3kg of heroin, 2kg of narcotic powder, and other chemicals used for refining heroin, from Rajpura following the information provided by the accused.

He added that the STF had received a tip-off from the accused about Gurdeep Singh Rano and his accomplices. On November 10, the STF had arrested Rano, Ravej of Mahavir Colony, Iqbal Singh of Payal area, and Randeep Singh of Khanna and had recovered recovered 5.4 kg heroin, illegal weapons, Rs 21 lakh cash and eight high-end cars. A separate case was lodged against them.

The inspector said police, during investigation, found that Rano, Ravej, and Randeep had purchased 18kg heroin from Manjit Singh Manna.