Drunk driver rams two in South Delhi, 1 dead

New Delhi: An unidentified man was killed and a 75-year-old man was left injured while standing on the roadside in South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur when a sedan driven by a city advocate rammed them on Sunday night, the Delhi Police said.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (South), identified the suspect as Rahul Srivastava, an advocate at the Saket Court and said his blood sample showed 266 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood -- nearly 10 times the permissible limit of 30 mg per 100 ml.

Srivastava, however, insisted that he wasn’t drunk and claimed that the accident happened while he was trying to avoid hitting a cow that suddenly appeared on the road.

“There is no fencing of the road on that stretch and a cow appeared out of nowhere. I tried to avoid hitting the cow and swerved towards the right, but the car skid,” he said.

The advocate did not make an attempt to escape and was arrested from the spot, said the DCP. He has been booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving as well as under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The DCP said that the accident happened around 10.30pm on the Bhishma Pitamah Marg. Two men, 74-year-old Kanhaiya Lal and an unidentified man, were crossing the road when a Toyota Yaris allegedly driven by Srivastava hit them.

Images of the car allegedly involved in the accident showed the front portion of the vehicle badly damaged.

The two were rushed to a hospital where the unidentified man -- believed to be in his 50s -- was declared brought dead. Lal, who is a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur and is unemployed, is undergoing treatment.

Srivastava, 54, is a resident of Greater Kailash.