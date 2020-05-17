Drunk man kills wife using sharp weapon in Rajasthan’s Baran, flees

Sections
The couple along with their 10-year-old son had recently returned from institutional quarantine after completing their isolation period at a centre in Baran.

Updated: May 17, 2020 16:02 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kota

The accused is said to be a liquor addict and used to regularly argue with his wife after getting drunk,a policeman said. (file photo)

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband, who was drunk at the time, following a quarrel at their home in Baran district, police said on Sunday.

The couple along with their 10-year-old son had recently returned from institutional quarantine after completing their isolation period at a centre in Baran. They had returned from Kota city where they made a living as daily wage workers, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday night at their home in Khuri village under Atru police station limits of Baran district, SHO Atru police station Laxmichand said. The accused, Mukesh Meena, was in inebriated condition and had a fight with his wife, Anita Meena. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a sharp weapon, presumed to be an axe, killing her on the spot and fled the place, the SHO added.

Police handed over Anita’s body to her family members after a post-mortem was conducted on Sunday morning and lodged a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Mukesh while initiating efforts to arrest him.



The couple along with their son had come back home in Khuri village five days ago after completing quarantine period in a government quarantine centre in Baran where they were lodged following their return from Kota city where they worked as daily wage labourers, the SHO said.

The accused is said to be a liquor addict and used to regularly argue with his wife after getting drunk, the policeman said.

The couple’s son was also present at the time but ran away after seeing the crime, Laxmichand added.

