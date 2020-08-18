DTC proposes to run buses at full seating capacity

Sections
New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has sent a proposal to the state disaster management authority (SDMA) to allow its buses to run at their full seating capacity...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has sent a proposal to the state disaster management authority (SDMA) to allow its buses to run at their full seating capacity instead of the existing rule of 20 passengers per vehicle, senior government officials said on Tuesday.

The matter was supposed to be taken up in SDMA’s meeting on Tuesday along with other topics such as opening of hotels, weekly market, gyms and yoga centres in Delhi. But the meeting was postponed and is now likely to be held on Wednesday, the chief minister’s office said.

The Centre’s unlock 3 rules permit opening of hotels, gyms and yoga centres but it has not been allowed in Delhi.

The Delhi government had proposed to reopen these services but lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal rejected the move, saying the Covid-19 situation continued to be “fragile” in Delhi and the threat was still “far from over”. Based on last week’s data, Delhi is getting 1,033 fresh Covid-19 cases on an average every day.



A senior DTC official said the corporation in its proposal sought permission to run all state-run buses to their full seating capacity. “No standing inside the buses will be allowed and no extra passenger will be allowed beyond the allotted seats, if the SDMA approves the proposal,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said if allowed, passenger capacity will be increased in DTC and cluster buses.

“As the economy has largely opened up by now, the 20-passenger rule in DTC and cluster buses is giving a harrowing time to commuters. This is being taken up on public demand and keeping in mind law and order issues. At many bus stops, crowds are so large now that it becomes difficult for the conductor control the inflow of passengers,” Gahlot said.

The minister said wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing will be not be compromised during bus journeys at any cost.

