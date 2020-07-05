Sections
DTCP recommends FIR against developer for non-functional lifts in Gurugram society

DTCP recommends FIR against developer for non-functional lifts in Gurugram society

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:30 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

Gurugram:The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday recommended that a case be registered against promoters the and maintenance agency of SARE Homes project in sector 92 for failing to maintain the lifts, and violating license conditions, among other issues. It also decided to initiate action against residents who were not paying maintenance charges .

District town planner RS Bhath said that a notice was issued to the developer earlier to ensure that repair works were done by Saturday, but they failed to do so. “The department is constrained to recommend an FIR be registered against the stakeholders responsible for this issue as lives of residents could be in danger. I will be sending the documents in this regard to concerned police station by Sunday evening. The matter is also under the notice of director, town and country planning, “ he said.

As per the phase-3 residents association, the developer handed over 400 flats out of the 828. At present, 250 families are living in towers 1 to 7 and in 14. “Every tower has two lifts and one of these are not working in each tower. The annual maintenance contract expired on February 28 along with the no-objection certificate. The fire equipment too are not working,” said Aditya Jakhar, president of the association.

Jakhar alleged that residents often got stuck in the lifts. “And neither is the sewage treatment plant functional nor is the rainwater harvesting system working. Authorities must act against the developer,” he said.



Pravin Malik, president, SARE Homes RWA phases 1 and 2, said, “The authorities must monetize the bank guarantees offered by the developer to complete the leftover work.”

Referring to the demands by residents, Bhath said that all issues would be considered to find a solution. “We have called for action even against those project residents who have not been paying the common area maintenance charges (CAM),” he said.

A spokesperson for SARE Home Developers said that the phase 3 residents were paying CAM of ₹2.08 to the third party maintenance agency but that residents were not paying the annual maintenance charge (AMC) of around ₹11 lakh for the lifts.

“The AMC of lifts and other equipment like STP etc were paid last year and now have to be renewed. To avoid disruption of services and to insulate them from company issues, it was mutually decided that residents pay directly to the facility services provider. Same has been functioning well for phase 1&2. However, phase 3 residents are insisting that the company pay the AMC. However, Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera) has freezed the accounts of the company. A mitigation plan for same has been submitted to H-Rera and they have been requested to release some funds towards renewal of AMC,” he said.

