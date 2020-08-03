DTU students in a fix as fee deadline ends on Aug 5

New Delhi: Students of Delhi Technological University (DTU) are in a fix as their fee submission deadline for the upcoming academic session ends in just two days, forcing many to appeal for an extension or some kind of relaxation in payment.

The students had got a week’s notice on July 29 to submit fees or pay a hefty late charge for any delay.

According to the university’s directives, if students are not able to pay their fee by August 5, they will be charged a fine in a staggered way, ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000 for a delay of one week.

B.Tech students have to pay their annual fee of Rs 1,90,000 by August 5 while BBA and BA students have to pay Rs 90,000. If they fail to pay up by August 27, they may have their names struck off the university’s rolls.

Maheep Bhardwaj, general secretary of DTU students’ association, said, “We got a fee submission notice on July 29, asking us to submit the money by August 5. Out of the five days, three were bank holidays. While the notice is the same as previous years, this year is not the same due to the Covid-19 crisis. So many families lost their jobs or suffered pay cuts. This is why we asked for some concession or at least let students pay their fee in installments. We have also appealed to the government to form a viable solution.”

Ram Kumar, a fourth-year student, said he would not be able to pay the fee since his father’s business had “collapsed” during the pandemic. “My family is entirely dependent on the agricultural income of less than Rs 10,000 per month. There should be some extension to help students like me or concession in tuition fees since we are not even using the college infrastructure.”

Deepak Pal, a first-generation learner whose father is a gardener, said his family had no source of income for five months since his father wasn’t allowed to enter residential societies. “All our savings were used up in these months and it is not possible for me to pay the fee by August 5. The university should understand this and allow us to pay in installments at least,” said the second-year student.

Anup Lather, public relations officer of the university, said that the deadline won’t be extended.

“The fee structure was mentioned in the prospectus at the time of the admission and students were aware of the amount as well as the time frame for the payment. While the deadline won’t be extended, the university has always helped students in need. Even last year, we provided assistance through various schemes to marginalised students and around Rs 5 crore was allotted for this purpose. Deserving students can sent an application this year, explaining their circumstances and we will forward it to the committee, which can recommend making some consideration.”