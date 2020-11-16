Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / DU postpones special cut off, spot admission in entrance based courses

DU postpones special cut off, spot admission in entrance based courses

New Delhi:The Delhi University (DU) on Sunday postponed the announcement of a special cut-off list scheduled to be released on November 18 for admission to undergraduate courses...

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:The Delhi University (DU) on Sunday postponed the announcement of a special cut-off list scheduled to be released on November 18 for admission to undergraduate courses after several university officials got affected by the coronavirus infection.

The university has also postponed spot admissions to entrance based undergraduate courses till further order.

In a statement issued on Sunday, DU registrar Vikas Gupta said, “Many of the university departments and officials have been affected by Covid-19. Due to this, spot admission to undergraduate entrance based courses and special cut off got undergraduate merit based courses have been deferred till further notice.”

The university has already enrolled over 65,000 students under the five cut off lists for merit based courses and three lists of selected candidates for the entrance based courses. A special cut off was scheduled to fill the remaining seats in merit based courses on November 18.

Similarly, a special admission drive or spot admission for the remaining seats in entrance based courses was to be conducted on November 19. DU conducts entrance exams for admission to nine undergraduate course.

Meanwhile, the university will display vacant seats in each course on its official website on Wednesday. “As announced earlier, the University of Delhi shall display the course wise and category wise vacant seats in each college on 18th November, 2020,” the registrar said in the statement.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Nov 16, 2020 00:01 IST
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi frontrunners
Nov 15, 2020 23:20 IST
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Nov 15, 2020 21:35 IST
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Nov 15, 2020 22:38 IST

latest news

Fire breaks out in three commercial buildings in Ambala City on Diwali
Nov 16, 2020 00:29 IST
RJD leader tears into Rahul Gandhi for ‘picnicking’ during Bihar polls
Nov 16, 2020 00:27 IST
Covid-19 guidelines go up in smoke during Diwali in Thane, Ulhasnagar, noise pollution spikes
Nov 16, 2020 00:25 IST
Shirdi Sai Baba temple set to reopen for devotees
Nov 16, 2020 00:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.