DU second cut-off admissions: 5k+ applications approved on Day 1

New Delhi:

At least 5,182 admissions were approved on the first day of merit-based admissions under the second cut-off to undergraduate courses in over 60 Delhi University (DU) colleges of which 2,602 students had paid their fees by Monday evening.

Around 2,580 more students whose applications were approved by colleges were yet to pay fees to secure admissions. Nearly 9,785 students had applied for admissions.

“There is not a major rush like the first cut-off but we approved more than 150 applications till evening. Maximum applications have been in Sociology and Economics – where cutoffs dropped marginally. There have been queries over fee payment and withdrawals,” said Bijayalaxmi Nanda, acting principal at Miranda House.

More than 34, 800 students had taken admission under the first cut-off for the 70,000 undergraduate seats offered by the varsity.

Applicants who took admission under the first list but wish to change colleges and apply to eligible colleges under the second cut-off can do so by cancelling their admission and paying a fee of Rs 1,000.

On the first day of admissions under second cut-off, colleges reported very few cancellations. At Ramjas College, for instance, around 25 students had cancelled admissions. “There were around 2-3 cancellations per subject. We have approved more than 150 applications today and around 950 students in total have paid the fee till this evening [including first cut-off]. However, students are still able to apply in the courses that have been closed for admissions under the first cut-off, leading to an increased number of applications,” said principal Manoj Khanna.

Senior officials at the university said candidates can apply to courses and if admissions are closed for a particular subject, colleges can opt to not look at those applications.

Applicants who were eligible to take admission and were meeting the required cut-off of a particular college and course combination in the first cut-off, but did not do so, will not be considered for admission in the same college and course combination in the second cut-off. This is a change from previous years when such students would be allowed to take admissions on the final day of the cut-off if there were remaining seats.

“It is sad to reject applications with even 100% aggregate just because they could not take admission under the first cut-off for some or the other reason. Earlier, such students would be given a chance on the third day if the said course had vacant seats,” said an official of a north campus college, requesting anonymity.

“There have been very few cancellations in our college and we received over 230 applications under the second cut-off. Gradually, people are getting comfortable with the online system and the process is becoming smoother. We noticed that in some cases, as soon as we approved the application of a student, the system reflected that the fee was already paid. We interpreted that this might be the case of students who had cancelled admissions and had already paid the fee in some other college during the first cut-off,” said Simrit Kaur, principal of Shri Ram College of Commerce.

There was no cancellation at Miranda House on Monday.

Sanjeev Singh, joint director of Delhi University’s Computer Centre, said, “The money paid by those who have taken admission to other colleges under first cut-off is in the virtual wallet. If they cancel their first admission and apply to another college, the same fee is adjusted for the new college. If the new fee is less than the fee paid, the balance is shown. If it is more, the amount to be paid is shown.”

On Monday, internet facilities across south campus colleges such as Ram Lal Anand College, Motilal Nehru College and ARSD college were disrupted, affecting admissions work. Singh said, “There was a fibre issue and internet was down for about an hour or so. This did not affect the applicants as they could continue to apply.”

Admissions under the second cut-off will continue till 5 pm Wednesday. Applicants can, however, pay the fee till Friday night.