DU to release lists for sports, ECA quota on December 2

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) will on Wednesday release the list of marks awarded based on certificates submitted for undergraduate admissions under the sports quota. The marks will be notified on the students’ admission portal, following which they will be given three days to report any grievances.

The university this year skipped trials for admissions under the sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) quotas in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, and students will be enrolled only on the basis of merit and participation certificates.

In DU colleges, 5% supernumerary seats are reserved under these two categories collectively in each course.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the university’s sports council said, “A grievance period of three days, from December 3 to December 5, will be given to the applicants to register their grievances (if any).”

Grievances can be sent to the university on email, and applicants are advised not to visit the campus. “The centralized sports merit list for each sport/ game along with the ranking of applicants for sports quota admissions to UG Courses 2020 will be displayed on the DU UG portal after the redressal of the grievances of the applicants,” the notification added.

Explaining the reason behind the delay in announcement of the results of sports quota admission even as the academic session for first-year undergraduate students began on November 18, sports council chairperson Pankaj Sinha said, “We have received over 50,000 sports certificates, on the basis of which marks have been allotted. Because of the prevailing pandemic situation, we could not call all our teachers together. They worked in batches.”

Sinha said students will be able to take admission immediately after the grievance redressal. “There won’t be multiple lists of selected candidates this year. We will release the marks of all students and according to their ranks and marks, they will be allotted eligible courses and colleges on their admission portal,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the university released the list of marks allotted to candidates on the basis of their ECA certificates.

It has invited students to register their grievances if any before it starts enrolments. “The centralized ECA merit list for each category along with a ranking of candidates for admission to UG courses will be displayed on the DU UG admission portal after the redressal of grievances of the applicants,” read another notification issued by the University.