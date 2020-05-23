Dubai-returned NRI tests positive in Bathinda

A Dubai-returned NRI tested positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda on Friday.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said the 30-year-old patient was in a state-run quarantine facility since his return to the city on Wednesday. The patient is asymptomatic, said the DC.

Presently, Bathinda has only one active case of Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, two coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital after getting cured of the disease, said the DC.

The two were the last of 43 cases till Friday afternoon who all were cured.

Meanwhile, seven coronavirus positive patients were discharged from hospital in Muktsar on Friday.

An official spokesperson of Muktsar district administration said there were 66 patients and all of them have been cured and discharged.

6 RPF PERSONNEL AMONG 7 TEST POSITIVE IN LUDHIANA

Six more Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel tested positive of Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Friday. With this, a total of 55 RPF personnel have been infected in the virus so far.

Besides, a 28-year-woman also tested positive for the virus. The woman, a resident of Delhi, visited the city on May 18.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that none of the infected patient was related to Ludhiana.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said Ludhiana has 178 positive cases. Eighty patients are of other districts/states. He said 131 patients have been cured to date and seven have died.