Sections
Home / Cities / Dubai-returned NRI tests positive in Bathinda

Dubai-returned NRI tests positive in Bathinda

Six more Railway Protection Force personnel tested positive of Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Friday

Updated: May 23, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bathinda

A Dubai-returned NRI tested positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda on Friday.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said the 30-year-old patient was in a state-run quarantine facility since his return to the city on Wednesday. The patient is asymptomatic, said the DC.

Presently, Bathinda has only one active case of Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, two coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital after getting cured of the disease, said the DC.



The two were the last of 43 cases till Friday afternoon who all were cured.

Meanwhile, seven coronavirus positive patients were discharged from hospital in Muktsar on Friday.

An official spokesperson of Muktsar district administration said there were 66 patients and all of them have been cured and discharged.

6 RPF PERSONNEL AMONG 7 TEST POSITIVE IN LUDHIANA

Six more Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel tested positive of Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Friday. With this, a total of 55 RPF personnel have been infected in the virus so far.

Besides, a 28-year-woman also tested positive for the virus. The woman, a resident of Delhi, visited the city on May 18.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that none of the infected patient was related to Ludhiana.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said Ludhiana has 178 positive cases. Eighty patients are of other districts/states. He said 131 patients have been cured to date and seven have died.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra CM asks cultural department to study if shooting for TV shows can resume
May 23, 2020 00:34 IST
Maharashtra government borrowed ₹9,000 crore to pay salaries, pension
May 23, 2020 00:31 IST
Army gives final salute to its hero Major Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia
May 23, 2020 00:29 IST
Shiv Sena attends Opposition meet called by Congress chief
May 23, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.