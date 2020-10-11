Due to stigma associated with mental diseases, people don’t seek help’

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the age group of 15-29, said professor and head of the department of psychiatry, Dr Dinesh Dutt Sharma, during a webinar held to mark World Mental Health Day at the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, on Saturday.

He added that mental health problems and suicides have increased during the pandemic.

Dr Sharma said that due to lack of information about mental diseases, stigma associated with the disease, and lack of adequate treatment, people do not come forward.

“Around 70-80% people who die by suicide are likely to have psychosis. Depression is the most common psychiatric condition associated with suicide. Thus, early detection is crucial,” he said.

“Warning signs should be taken seriously and immediate crisis intervention is important. For immediate assistance, one can contact medical helpline 104 issued by the state government,” he added.

He stressed on need to make people aware and sensitised towards mental health. He emphasised on including exercise, yoga, balanced diet, and social interaction in one’s lifestyle to improve mental health.