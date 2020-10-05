Dumping of untreated waste in sewer lines: Joint teams of MC, PPCB to conduct checks at dyeing units

With rising complaints against dumping of untreated waste in the municipal corporation (MC) sewer lines by dyeing owners, MLA Sanjay Talwar conducted a meeting with the officials of the civic body and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Monday. MC Joint Commissioner Swati Tiwana also attended the meeting.

Joint teams of MC and PPCB have been formed to conduct checks at dyeing and washing units and snap the additional disposal points of the dyeing industry apart from the one allowed by the authorities.

Talwar directed the officials to take action against the dyeing units and snap their sewer connections if caught dumping untreated waste in the lines. He also raised the issue of overflowing sewer lines in different parts of his constituency due to excessive dumping of waste by dyeing and washing unit owners.

Talwar said, “The residents of his constituency are facing a lot of problems due to dumping of untreated and excessive waste by owners of dyeing and washing units. In many areas, the sewer lines are overflowing but owners of dyeing units continue to dump untreated waste. This is also adding to the pollution in the Buddha Nullah.”

“I have asked the officials to first inspect the scattered dyeing units in the city. The PPCB officials have assured that the two CETPs for Tajpur road and Focal Point dyeing industry would be ready by December 31, following which no one would be allowed to dump the effluents in MC sewer lines,” said Talwar adding that the officials have been told to give it in writing that no dyeing industry at Bahadurke road is dumping the waste in MC lines as the CETP for that industry has already been established.

MC joint commissioner, Swati Tiwana said that PPCB will conduct sampling of the dyeing units to keep a check on the dumping of untreated waste and joint teams would conduct raids for snapping the illegal additional disposal points.