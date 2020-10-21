Sections
Duo arrested in Navi Mumbai for selling stolen mobile phones, branded goods

The Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested two men on Sunday for selling phones and branded clothes and undergarments on the road after stealing them from stores in Taloja and...

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:13 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

The Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested two men on Sunday for selling phones and branded clothes and undergarments on the road after stealing them from stores in Taloja and Koparkhairane. The police found 51 mobile phones and other accessories along with apparels together worth ₹1.17 lakh.

The crime branch arrested the accused duo identified as Rizwan Khan, 28, and Javed Shaikh, 22, both residents of Kalyan.

On October 16, the duo broke into a mobile phone store in Taloja and stole phones and accessories including bluetooth headsets, memory cards, data cables, chargers and wireless speakers. After storing them at their Kalyan house, they were selling a part of the products on the streets of Navi Mumbai at a cheaper price.

On the same night, Khan and Shaikh also targeted an apparel store in Koparkhairane and stole several T-shirts, and undergarments of a popular brand.



Khan always worked with new accomplices. As per his modus operandi, police said, the accused would steal from stores and then sell at cheaper rates.

The crime branch received a tip-off from a resident who suspected the items to be branded as the price did not match the products. After verifying the information, the Unit 1 of the crime branch laid a trap and nabbed the accused.

Police also recovered the stolen products from their house.

“Khan, who has at least five cases of burglary against him in Thane and Navi Mumbai, often changes his looks to avoid the police from identifying him. Since he has many cases against him, he always takes precautions and would either sport a beard and change his hairstyles or don a cap,” said Rahul Rakh, assistant inspector, unit-1, crime branch.

