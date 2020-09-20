Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Duo booked for snatching ₹5.7 lakh from Ludhiana factory owner

Duo booked for snatching ₹5.7 lakh from Ludhiana factory owner

The victim was waiting for someone with the cash near Miller Gunj when the snatchers struck on September 14.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police are on the lookout for two motorcycle-borne men, who snatched a bag containing Rs 5.7 lakh in cash from a factory owner near Miller Gunj, on September 14.

Police said the victim, Vishal Jain, 45, of Parkash Nagar, Jawaddi, filed a complaint on Saturday, following which they initiated investigation.

Jain told the police that he owned a nut and bolt manufacturing factory. On September 14, he withdrew Rs 5.7 lakh from his bank to make some payments. He was standing on the roadside, waiting for someone, when two men approached him on a motorcycle and in no time, fled after snatching his bag.

The victim said he himself tried to locate the snatchers, but informed the police after failing to do so.

ASI Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the unidentified accused at the Division Number 6 police station. Police are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 22:09 IST
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Sep 20, 2020 20:31 IST
DC vs KXIP Live: Rabada gets Gowtham, KXIP’s hopes rest on Mayank
Sep 20, 2020 22:57 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation of 9 highway projects of over Rs 14,000 crore in Bihar
Sep 20, 2020 22:42 IST

latest news

106-year-old from dombivli beats Covid-19, discharged
Sep 20, 2020 22:56 IST
2 women demand extra ration, booked after scuffle with police
Sep 20, 2020 22:53 IST
Amid Covid, 6 teachers ask V-C to postpone PUTA poll, others oppose call
Sep 20, 2020 22:49 IST
Farm labourer’s mutilated body recovered in Ludhiana field
Sep 20, 2020 22:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.