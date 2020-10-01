Durga Puja may remain low-key this year: No pandals, cultural programmes

New Delhi: With the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis showing little signs of abating, and the government so far having refrained from issuing no objection certificates (NoC), several Durga Puja committees in Delhi have decided to do away with the festivities that include pandals, cultural programmes and worship of large idols of the deities this year.

“It would be immensely risky to organise a community Durga Puja this year. First, there is the general risk of transmission. Second, visitors will not be allowed to be frisked while entering the venue, adding to a security risk. Third, if Covid-19 cases surface, the venue will have to be sealed under the current government protocols,” said Debashis Saha, chief coordinator of the Durga Puja Samiti at Matri Mandir in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave.

Saha said there will be no idols this year, no cultural programme, gatherings for reading the shlokas (popularly known as anjali), decorated pandals and bhog (food offering to the deity that is distributed among devotees).

Other organisers that have decided to cut down on the celebrations in a similar manner this year – and go only by the bare basics – include those in Kashmere Gate, the city’s oldest Durga Puja Samiti (committee), B-Block and Mela Ground in CR Park, and Mayur Vihar Phase 1.

These are some of the most prominent Durga Puja venues in the city that witness 500-odd community pandals each year.

Tamal Rakshit, executive committee member of the Durga Puja committee in C R Park B-Block, said: “Community celebrations involve immense amount of risk for both the organisers and the devotees. No matter how much prepared the organisers are, the situation can get out of hand in multiple ways. We have to be scientific here. We have decided to keep the celebrations low-key with no idols and cultural programme.”

NEW GUIDELINES ON GATHERING

The central government’s guidelines further relaxing Covid-19 restrictions, issued on Thursday night, which removed the maximum limit on the size of religious and cultural gatherings in case of an open venue, could decide the future course of action. For halls and closed venues, the maximum limit has been extended from 100 to 200 individuals.

The guidelines, however, are yet to be notified in the Capital by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). This essentially means any gathering beyond 50 individuals (as per the last notified guidelines) is still prohibited in Delhi.

The DDMA is chaired by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal. Chief minister Arvind KejriwalI is ts vice-chairperson.

Swapan Ganguly, coordinator of the New Delhi Kali Bari in Mandir Marg, said the temple will organise Durga Puja with idols like other years but with strict adherence to social-distancing norms and a regulation on the maximum limit on gatherings set by the government. “I will soon meet the chief minister to discuss the issue,” Ganguly said.

A senior official of the DDMA said organising Durga Puja would still require separate permission – to be cleared by police and sub-divisional magistrates. The matter is likely to be discussed in the DDMA meeting later this week.

“Even if the administration gives us permission in the days to come, there is hardly any time to prepare now. So, we are left with no option than to go ahead with celebrations without idols, pandals and cultural programmes. The rituals will be done on a smaller scale,” said Robin Bose, general secretary of the Durga Puja committee at north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate.

Preparations for the festival take a decent amount of time – which can be anything between two and three months, several organisers said. It involves rounds of planning, getting sponsors, hiring idol-makers, which many organisers get from West Bengal and other states.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community medicines department in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, said: “At this point, people should prioritise social distancing above everything and anything. They should avoid gatherings and follow religious rituals at their homes or indoors but without any community participation. It is for their own safety.”