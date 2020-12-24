Sections
Dushyant Chautala cancels Jind event after farmers dug up helipad area

Chautala was expected to visit Karsindhu village to participate in an informal function.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 21:00 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Farmers dug up the helipad area at Shivaniaa Public school in Uchana Kalan on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala had to cancel a programme scheduled at Jind’s Karsindhu on Thursday after farmers vandalised the helipad area at Shivaniaa Public school in Uchana Kalan.

The farmers dug up the helipad area and raised ‘Dushyant go back’ slogans while waving black flags. Another group of farmers shouted slogans against Chautala at Karsindhu village and dared him not to visit Bangar belt (consisting Jind, some part of Kaithal, Hisar and few parts of Bhiwani) of Haryana as he failed to stand with them against the Centre’s three farm laws.

As per district officials, Chautala was expected to visit Karsindhu village to participate in an informal function.

Azad Palwan, a farmer leader, said they vandalised the helipad area as Chautala failed to extend his support to the farmers protest. “We had announced a boycott of BJP-JJP leaders supporting the Haryana government in our villages and will show them black flags if they try to enter. We had elected him so that he could protect farmers’ rights but he failed to do so. He is sitting in the BJP’s lap for his personal interest and has no sympathy with agitating farmers,” he added.

Another farmer leader, Krishan Kumar, said Chautala is the ‘biggest liar’ and he used farmers’ votes to gain political benefit. “His great grandfather Devi Lal, who was former deputy prime minister had chosen farmers over ‘kursi’ (chair) but Dushyant has preferred ‘kursi’ over farmers. We had never expected he would use our vote to gain personal benefits. We will allow Chautala’s entry in our villages after he will quit the government to support us,” he added.

Farmers boycott Naina Chautala, Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP

Farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and various organisations have announced social boycott of Dushyant’s mother and Badhra MLA Naina Chautala and Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh in villages of Dadri district. Ranbir Fouji, a panchayat representative, said they held a panchayat of farmers at Dadri and decided to ban the entry of Naina Chautala and BJP MP Dharambir Singh in their villages. “We will gherao their residences too,” he added.

