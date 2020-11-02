Dustier the field staff’s shoes, better their performance! Minister Ashu tells Ludhiana MC commissioner

In an unusual directive, Punjab food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has asked the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) commissioner to check the shoes of civic body’s field staff to see whether they actually went to the field or were whiling away their time in office or at home.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal was briefed by the minister on the sidelines of a cycle rally on Saturday and was told to direct all officials and employees to visit the field to ensure proper compliance in various projects being undertaken in the city.

“I told the commissioner that it is easy to check the efficiency of field officials. Check their shoes. If their shoes are carrying enough dust, you will get to know that they are out on the field,” said minister Ashu, who is MLA from the Ludhiana (West) constituency.

Also, he asked the commissioner to direct the officials to give an hour (11am to 12noon) to address the grievances of the councillors.

Sabharwal said he has instructed the zonal commissioners and superintendent engineers to conduct public dealings between 9am and 11am from Monday so as to address the grievances of residents.

“This will boost understanding between the officials and the councillors as the majority of the public representatives have a grouse that the former are not available on this or that pretext. More interaction will bring an end to the unnecessary confrontation and dharnas,” said Ashu.

Sabharwal said to improve the efficiency he has directed the officials to conduct a meeting after 5pm on Wednesday besides telling all supervising engineers to check the ongoing development works in the city on a daily basis.