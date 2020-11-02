Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Dustier the field staff’s shoes, better their performance! Minister Ashu tells Ludhiana MC commissioner

Dustier the field staff’s shoes, better their performance! Minister Ashu tells Ludhiana MC commissioner

In an unusual directive, Punjab food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has asked the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) commissioner to check the shoes of civic...

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 00:56 IST

By Mohit Khanna,

In an unusual directive, Punjab food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has asked the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) commissioner to check the shoes of civic body’s field staff to see whether they actually went to the field or were whiling away their time in office or at home.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal was briefed by the minister on the sidelines of a cycle rally on Saturday and was told to direct all officials and employees to visit the field to ensure proper compliance in various projects being undertaken in the city.

“I told the commissioner that it is easy to check the efficiency of field officials. Check their shoes. If their shoes are carrying enough dust, you will get to know that they are out on the field,” said minister Ashu, who is MLA from the Ludhiana (West) constituency.

Also, he asked the commissioner to direct the officials to give an hour (11am to 12noon) to address the grievances of the councillors.



Sabharwal said he has instructed the zonal commissioners and superintendent engineers to conduct public dealings between 9am and 11am from Monday so as to address the grievances of residents.

“This will boost understanding between the officials and the councillors as the majority of the public representatives have a grouse that the former are not available on this or that pretext. More interaction will bring an end to the unnecessary confrontation and dharnas,” said Ashu.

Sabharwal said to improve the efficiency he has directed the officials to conduct a meeting after 5pm on Wednesday besides telling all supervising engineers to check the ongoing development works in the city on a daily basis.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 23:38 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
Nov 01, 2020 23:53 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
Nov 02, 2020 01:30 IST
Barack Obama says ‘Hey’ to voter’s baby while phone banking. Watch
Nov 02, 2020 01:40 IST
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 02, 2020 01:04 IST
Dustier the field staff’s shoes, better their performance! Minister Ashu tells Ludhiana MC commissioner
Nov 02, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.