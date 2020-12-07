Sections
Dutch national arrested in vehicle theft case crashed stolen jeep in Karad

PUNE: A Dutch national was arrested by the Satara police and sent to Satara jail in judicial custody for crashing a stolen jeep in Karad city on Sunday.

A complaint of theft of the jeep was lodged by Dnyandeo Krushnath Nalawade (42) a resident of Navadi village in Patan, Satara.

“He had gone to a shop and left his car outside when this woman fled with it. We asked her how she ended up here from Uttarakhand and who her friends/family are but she is not co-operating,” said PSI Machale.

The woman, identified as Pauline Schuring (24), is a resident of the Netherlands and was registered at the foreign registration office (FRO) in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.



The accident took place on the Karad-Patan road on Sunday afternoon. No casualty was reported.

“She was bailed out in the accident case on Monday, but arrested in a fresh vehicle theft case at Patan police station,” said senior police inspector BR Patil of Karad city police station.

The woman was granted a tourist visa in Uttarakhand on November 20. Her visa is valid until December 26, according to police.

“She had stolen a jeep from Patan and we had already received a complaint. Today (Monday) she was bailed in that case and then brought here with the vehicle,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Samadhan Machale, who has charge of the Patan police station in absence of an inpector-level officer.

She is booked under Section 379 (punishment of theft) of Indian Penal Code registered at Patan police station.

