Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / E-Daakhil portal launched in Ludhiana district

E-Daakhil portal launched in Ludhiana district

Created to enable e-filing of consumer complaints per the new Consumer Protection Act 2019, the portal will facilitate online filing of complaints by citizens/advocates

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu launching welfare schemes during a district-level function organised at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Punjab food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Thursday launched the e-Daakhil portal along with other welfare schemes during a district-level function organised at Bachat Bhawan, here.

Ashu informed that the e-Daakhil portal would help consumers safeguard their rights. It will provide an effective mechanism to protect them from exploitation at the hands of traders, and will facilitate them in approaching consumer courts with ease, he said, while launching the portal.

Created to enable e-filing of consumer complaints per the new Consumer Protection Act 2019, the portal will facilitate the online filing of complaints by citizens/advocates. He also said that the manufacturer would now be held responsible for defective goods along with the seller under the new Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

He added that under the Dheeiyan Di Lohri special scheme, a series of events will be held throughout the month, during which congratulatory letters penned and signed by the CM will be handed over to the parents of more than 1.5 lakh girls celebrating their first Lohri.



Regarding the Rs 75.64 crore 3-phase smart metering project, he said the consumer-friendly scheme will help reduce human error in manual reading through automatic uploading of data. “From January to December 2021, a total of 96,000 metres will be installed across the state by PSPCL, which will also help curb the malpractice of theft of electricity and improve the reading/billing efficiency and quality,” he said.

These metres will enable consumers to view instantaneous/live data as well as the last bill data via PSPCL Consumer App, besides maintaining and regulating power consumption. They will have the option to change the meter to prepaid or post-paid.

“Consumers will not need to visit DISCOM offices to register the complaint of wrong meter readings now,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
by Abraham Thomas
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
by Agence France Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
by Neeraj Chauhan & Rezaul H Laskar

latest news

Chandigarh MC gets central award for energy efficiency
by HT Correspondent
GDP projected to shrink 7.7% this fiscal: Advanced estimate
by Roshan Kishore and Rajeev Jayaswal
Kulbhushan Goyal takes charge as Panchkula mayor
by HT Correspondent
Nirav Modi’s depression, suicide risk raised in court to block extradition
by Prasun Sonwalkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.