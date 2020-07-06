E-registeration for travellers to Punjab must from midnight

Travellers can self-register online from the comfort of their homes, as per the guidelines issued by the government, and ensure their hassle-free travel for themselves. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Chandigarh: After chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh ruled out dilution of the 14-day home quarantine norm for domestic entrants, in the light of the high risk posed by those coming from Delhi/NCR in particular, the process of e-registration for all travellers to the state has been made mandatory from midnight today.

Travellers can self-register online from the comfort of their homes, as per the guidelines issued by the government, and ensure their hassle-free travel for themselves.

The state government has advised road travellers entering or transiting through Punjab to self-register, either through the COVA app or through a weblink, https://cova.punjab.gov.in/registration, before embarking on the journey. The objective of e-registration is to avoid any inconvenience to travellers due to crowding and queues at border check points.

The travellers are advised to follow the following registration process.

Register yourself and your co-passengers through either of two ways:

A. Through Cova App

i) Download ‘COVA App’ on your smartphone from the Apple App Store or Android Play Store.

ii) Install the App.

iii) From the Menu choose ‘Self-registration for travel into/ through Punjab’

iv) Fill in all particulars as sought and press ‘Submit”.

or

B. Through a weblink

i) Self-register at https://cova.punjab.gov.in/registration

ii) Fill in all particulars as sought and press the ‘Submit” button.

iii) Download and Install Cova App before travelling.

2. After registration, the primary traveller will receive a confirmation link through SMS.

3. Click on the link for printout.

4. Take a printout with QR code on A4 size sheet.

5. For four/three wheelers, paste the printout on the left side your windscreen or place it on the dashboard.

6. At border check points, staff will scan the QR code on the printout.

7. This will be followed by basic medical screening.

8. After successful medical screening, the process is over. In case a passenger exhibits Covid symptoms, the health staff at the Border Check Point will assist and guide the passenger(s).

For passengers who are entering the state and not merely transiting it, after successfully crossing the check-point, those who are asymptomatic will have to undergo self-quarantine at their homes for 14 days.

During quarantine, they will be required to report their medical status daily either by calling 112 or through the Cova App. In case of symptomatic passengers, appropriate instructions will be given at the check-point, said a government spokesperson.

The spokesperson said all relevant details about the visitors/residents coming into Punjab would be shared with the health authorities and police stations through a real-time alert system. The police stations would keep a regular check, both through physical and technical means (geo-fencing), on the incoming visitors at their given addresses for their protection and the health and safety of the people of Punjab.