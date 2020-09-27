Early procurement a tactic to appease and divide us: Protesting farmers

AMRITSAR A day after the Union government ordered early procurement of paddy in Punjab and Haryana at minimum support price (MSP) amid protests against farm laws, agitating farmers on Sunday stated that this was an attempt to appease and divide them.

The Centre’s move is widely seen as being aimed at reassuring agitating farmers about the sanctity of the procurement system through notified market yards run by agricultural produce market committees (APMC). In a statement issued here, leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said, “This order is untimely as the crop will come to the mandis after 10 days. Secondly, the procurement arrangements have not been made yet in the mandis. This is a tactic of the BJP to create rift among the farmers. This kind of tactics and propaganda being spread in favour of the laws by the Modi government will not pacify the farmers.”

A large number of women from peasant families took part in the rail rook agitation on the Amritsar-Delhi rail route at Devidas Pura village in the district. They reached there with saffron ‘dupattas’ on their heads and holding flags of the organisation. They sat there throughout the day and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This is a good sign for the farmer struggle that the women have decided to be a part of it,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher, state general secretary of the organisation, who is leading the agitators at Devidas Pura village.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal on Sunday called on Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh with a memorandum seeking an all-party meeting to pave the way for adopting legislation to counter the new laws.