Ease of doing business in Mohali: Business first portal to ensure NOCs to bizmen in 15 days

The department of industries and commerce had taken the new initiative to promote business in the state besides providing ease of doing business with the required approvals

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 02:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Additional deputy commissioner Ashika Jain issuing the first NOC to entrepreneur Shamsher Singh Sandhu under the project named Lodestone and Infra Developers for setting up stores for agri-related products. (HT PHOTO)

The district administration on Wednesday issued the first no-objection certificate (NOC) under the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020, at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76, Mohali.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Ashika Jain issued the first NOC to entrepreneur Shamsher Singh Sandhu under the project named Lodestone and Infra Developers for setting up stores for agri-related products.

Highlighting the features of the Act, DC Dayalan said, “Under this Act, all the NOCs related to setting up a new enterprise will be completed within 15 days after submitting an application on the business first portal. All formalities and NOCs related to the new business/startups will be awarded through this single-window in a stipulated time.”

Dayalan added that the department of industries and commerce had taken the new initiative to promote business in the state besides providing ease of doing business with the required approvals.

ADC Jain said the first NOC from all the departments had been given to the entrepreneur within 10 days from the date of application through a single-window business first portal.

