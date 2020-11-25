Ease of doing business reforms: Punjab govt to provide six services online

For the implementation of ease of doing business (EoDB) reforms, the state government has extended the facility of application, and obtaining NOC for six services to be provided online henceforth, said Mohali district magistrate Girish Dayalan.

These services include NOC required under Gas Cylinder Rules 2016, NOC for setting up explosive manufacturing/storage/sale/transport, licence for sale of crackers, application for grant, amendment, transfer, or renewal of a licence to store compressed gas/auto LPG under SMPV (U) Rules, NOC for petroleum, diesel and naphtha for storage/sale/transport/ manufacturing and cinematograph licence and licence for the screening of films.

These services can be availed online at https://pbindustries.gov.in/ static /eodb.