Sections
Home / Cities / Eco-tourism to be promoted in forest areas of Himachal: Minister

Eco-tourism to be promoted in forest areas of Himachal: Minister

He said there is immense potential of eco-tourism in Himachal and will increase revenue of the state.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh forest minister Rakesh Pathania on Thursday presided over a meeting of the department to explore possibilities of eco-tourism and its development in the state. He said there is immense potential of eco-tourism in Himachal and will increase revenue of the state.

The minister said the state government is laying special emphasis on development of infrastructure for tourism during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Eco-tourism will be promoted through a web portal so that maximum people can get information about various forest tourism sites in the state,” he said, adding that a tent facility will also be provided near forest rest houses in remote areas.

He said possibilities of eco-tourism camping villages will be explored and developed for tourism. “The department will utilize forest destinations for various activities such as bird watching, trekking etc and locals can be associated with it to enhance the economy,” Pathania said.

The minister also directed officials to develop lakes for tourism.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Eco-tourism to be promoted in forest areas of Himachal: Minister
Aug 20, 2020 18:04 IST
Punjab’s Bathinda, Ferozepur among top 100 clean cities in country but Abohar among the dirtiest towns
Aug 20, 2020 18:04 IST
Yousuf appointed batting coach for High Performance Centre in Lahore
Aug 20, 2020 18:06 IST
Heavy rains in Odisha, two men washed away
Aug 20, 2020 18:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.