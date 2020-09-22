Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / ED launches parallel probe into multi-crore GST evasion racket

ED launches parallel probe into multi-crore GST evasion racket

Patiala The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started a parallel probe into the multi-crore GST evasion racket, taking note of the inter-state links. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has...

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 19:19 IST

By Vishal Rambani,

Patiala The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started a parallel probe into the multi-crore GST evasion racket, taking note of the inter-state links. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has already arrested around 12 tax officials and the role of as many is under scanner for their collusion in letting transporters evade taxes in lieu of bribes.

The ED is already probing the illegal liquor scam. Now, the ED has written to Punjab Vigilance Bureau and GST department, seeking information on the companies and officials involved in the scam, it is learnt.

“GST is a major source of government revenue for Centre as well for states, and it’s being siphoned through a nexus between officials and traders. Vigilance bureau probe has found fake bills generated by Ranchi-based firms and GST input tax credit taken in Punjab and Haryana. Some Delhi-based people are also involved. While Haryana GST collection has increased, Punjab has not seen any substantial hike, which hints at evasions. The ED has decided to launch a probe to look deeper into the racket,” said an ED official of Delhi, requesting anonymity. He said ED’s Jalandhar office has been given a go ahead to start the probe.

Assistant director, ED, Ritesh Srivastava, confirmed that he has sought details, but refused to share information.



As per sources, Jalandhar ED office on September 8, through Srivastava, sought details from the vigilance bureau about the FIRs, modus-operandi and the disproportionate assets amassed by the GST officials. Later assistant director Deepak Rajpoot sent another reminder to the vigilance bureau.

The VB officials confirmed ED communications. “We will keep probing our angle, as state government has given clear instruction that tax evaders will have to face the music,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana high court has rejected anticipatory bail application of two GST officials who are on the run after being named by the VB in the FIR.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
Sep 22, 2020 20:28 IST
UN must hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump
Sep 22, 2020 20:39 IST
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Sep 22, 2020 18:13 IST
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
Sep 22, 2020 18:48 IST

latest news

KBC 12: How Amitabh Bachchan’s show has adapted to Covid-19 pandemic
Sep 22, 2020 20:42 IST
3 lakh returnee migrant workers added to voters’ list in Bihar
Sep 22, 2020 20:43 IST
IPL: Sanju Samson cracks joint-fastest 50 against CSK in just 19 balls
Sep 22, 2020 20:41 IST
UN must hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump
Sep 22, 2020 20:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.