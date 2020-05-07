Sections
Educational institutions in Ludhiana can open for office work with 33% staff

Updated: May 07, 2020 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Updated: May 07, 2020 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The staff has been instructed to follow all guidelines under national directives for Covid-19 management, which include wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing or sanitising hands. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In line with the orders of the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), deputy Ludhiana commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal has allowed educational institutions to remain open for office work with 33% staff from Thursday.

As per the orders, books can be distributed among parents to help students attend classes online.

The school principals have decided to ask office staff and Class 4 employees to report on rotational basis.

The staff has been instructed to follow all guidelines under the national directives for Covid-19 management which, include wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing or sanitising hands.



The staff has also been asked to keep a copy of the notification issued by the district administration in their mobile phones and carry their school identity cards with them.

Principal of Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension, Mona Singh, said, “We have asked all employees to take all necessary precautions. A proper schedule will be prepared for parents to visit the school and collect books.”

“The school building has been sanitised on Wednesday and the administrative staff and Class 4 employees will come on rotational basis from Thursday. We will make proper arrangements for the parents to collect books for their wards,” said Harmeet Kaur Waraich, principal of Nankana Sahib Public School.

Arya College principal Savita Uppal said a few employees had been asked to report on Thuesday, while teachers had been asked to continue with online classes.

