Efforts on to catch remaining 14 inmates who fled Hisar observation home

A day after three of the 17 juvenile undertrials, who escaped from an observation home in Hisar, were arrested by the police, efforts are being made to round up the remaining 14 inmates.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the police is examining photos and address of the juveniles and contacting their families to know about their whereabouts. “We have taken several steps to apprehend them. 15 teams have been formed to look for them. We urge people not to give a lift to any suspicious person and alert us immediately. Police have been deployed at all nakas and toll plazas in the district to check vehicles,” he said.

A police official, on condition of anonymity, said to arrest the juveniles is an uphill task for the police since they cannot release their pictures or disclose their identity. “Nine of the escaped juveniles were booked for murder and three of them for attempt to murder. We are finding details of their closed ones where they could possibly go,” he added.

Earlier, one of the inmates was caught near Chaudhriwas village and the other from Talwandi Rana village, both in Hisar district, while the third juvenile’s arrest location was not shared by the police.