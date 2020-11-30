Sections
Eight booked for assaulting finance firm's employees in Ludhiana

Victims had visited the house of a woman, who was not paying off her loan.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Sidhwan Bet police have booked eight residents of Bhumal village for thrashing two employees of a finance company on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Satpal Singh, his wife, Sarbjit Kaur, son Harshdeep Singh, and relatives Charanjit Singh, Vijay, Sunny, Gurdeep Singh and Kamal of Bhumal village, Sidhwan Bet.

The victim, Jagmel Singh, of Jhordan village, Hathur, said he worked as an assistant branch manager at a finance company in Sidhwan Bet.

Sarbjit Kaur had secured a loan from the company against the assurance of repayment through monthly instalments. However, she did not fulfil her commitment despite repeated reminders.

On Sunday, he, along with his colleague, Bhupinder Singh, visited Kaur’s house, where she summoned her husband and relatives and assaulted them.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused had been booked under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every members of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sidhwan Bet police station. They will be arrested soon, he added.

