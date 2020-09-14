Eight cars vandalised in Vadgaon Budrukh in Pune: 3 held, 3 on the run

PUNE: Three men were arrested and at least three more are on the run for vandalising eight cars in Vadgaon Budrukh area of Pune.

The arrested were identified as Omkar Jadhav, Amay Raichurkar and Ajay Sutar, according to assistant inspector (API) CC Thorbole of Sinhgad road police station who is investigating the case.

“All the suspects are 19-20 years old. Two of the arrested were named in a case of murder when they were juveniles,” said API Thorbole.

A complaint was lodged by Tushar Shelar (30) who lives in Raigadnagar are of Vadgaon Budrukh. His vehicle was among the eight cars vandalised by the men brandishing blades, according to the complaint.

He told the police that he watched from his window as the men came on motorbikes and started breaking glasses of random cars while shouting that they were the “bhais” of the area.

A case under Sections 143, 147, 149, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act, Section 4(25) of Arms Act, and Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Sinhgad road police station.