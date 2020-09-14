Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Eight cars vandalised in Vadgaon Budrukh in Pune: 3 held, 3 on the run

Eight cars vandalised in Vadgaon Budrukh in Pune: 3 held, 3 on the run

PUNE: Three men were arrested and at least three more are on the run for vandalising eight cars in Vadgaon Budrukh area of Pune. The arrested were identified as Omkar Jadhav, Amay...

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Three men were arrested and at least three more are on the run for vandalising eight cars in Vadgaon Budrukh area of Pune.

The arrested were identified as Omkar Jadhav, Amay Raichurkar and Ajay Sutar, according to assistant inspector (API) CC Thorbole of Sinhgad road police station who is investigating the case.

“All the suspects are 19-20 years old. Two of the arrested were named in a case of murder when they were juveniles,” said API Thorbole.

A complaint was lodged by Tushar Shelar (30) who lives in Raigadnagar are of Vadgaon Budrukh. His vehicle was among the eight cars vandalised by the men brandishing blades, according to the complaint.



He told the police that he watched from his window as the men came on motorbikes and started breaking glasses of random cars while shouting that they were the “bhais” of the area.

A case under Sections 143, 147, 149, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act, Section 4(25) of Arms Act, and Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Sinhgad road police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Sep 14, 2020 20:07 IST
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 14, 2020 20:47 IST
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Sep 14, 2020 19:29 IST
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
Sep 14, 2020 20:22 IST

latest news

5-point roadmap gives political impetus to efforts to ease border row: Chinese envoy
Sep 14, 2020 20:45 IST
News Updates from Hindustan Times: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise and all the latest news
Sep 14, 2020 20:50 IST
Bleak September for GB Nagar: One Covid case reported every 8.45 minutes
Sep 14, 2020 20:37 IST
Kangana tweets satire piece on Facebook’s ‘new feature’, clarifies later
Sep 14, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.