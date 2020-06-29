Sections
Home / Cities / Eight deaths, 617 fresh Covid-19 cases in Pune

Eight deaths, 617 fresh Covid-19 cases in Pune

The city reported eight deaths and 617 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Monday taking the death toll to 621 and the progressive positive count to 16,742. Currently, there are...

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The city reported eight deaths and 617 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Monday taking the death toll to 621 and the progressive positive count to 16,742. Currently, there are 6,195 active cases in the city out of which 333 are critical. Also, 482 patients were discharged after being declared as cured taking the count to 9,929. Out of the 333 critical patients, 61 are on ventilator and 272 are in serious condition and need oxygen therapy or had comorbidities.

Three deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital including a 69-year old male and 37-year old male both due to type one respiratory failure and both of them were residents of Yerawada. A 60-year old female from Shivajinagar also died on Monday.

Two deaths were reported from Kashibai Navale hospital including that of a 76-year old female from Dhankawadi who suffered from Parkinson’s disease and another 55-year old female from Nanded phata.

One death was also reported from Symbiosis hospital of a 47-year old male from Parvati who suffered from adrenoleukodystrophy.



One death was reported from Poona hospital of a 68-year old female from Shanivar peth and a 60-year old male was declared dead at the Noble hospital who was a resident of Hadapsar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre’s Smart Cities Mission a mere announcement: Sena
Jun 30, 2020 00:54 IST
No complete lockdown, but Thane sees complete chaos
Jun 30, 2020 00:53 IST
Hire locals for work on Metro, other infra projects: Thackeray
Jun 30, 2020 00:52 IST
Inflated bills: Don’t cut power supply, allow EMI, says MERC
Jun 30, 2020 00:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.