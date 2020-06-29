Eight deaths, 617 fresh Covid-19 cases in Pune

The city reported eight deaths and 617 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Monday taking the death toll to 621 and the progressive positive count to 16,742. Currently, there are 6,195 active cases in the city out of which 333 are critical. Also, 482 patients were discharged after being declared as cured taking the count to 9,929. Out of the 333 critical patients, 61 are on ventilator and 272 are in serious condition and need oxygen therapy or had comorbidities.

Three deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital including a 69-year old male and 37-year old male both due to type one respiratory failure and both of them were residents of Yerawada. A 60-year old female from Shivajinagar also died on Monday.

Two deaths were reported from Kashibai Navale hospital including that of a 76-year old female from Dhankawadi who suffered from Parkinson’s disease and another 55-year old female from Nanded phata.

One death was also reported from Symbiosis hospital of a 47-year old male from Parvati who suffered from adrenoleukodystrophy.

One death was reported from Poona hospital of a 68-year old female from Shanivar peth and a 60-year old male was declared dead at the Noble hospital who was a resident of Hadapsar.